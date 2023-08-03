Casualties First month of 2023 remained worst for KP Police

PESHAWAR: The current year has proved to be the worst-ever for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police when the force lost around 100 of men only in a single incident in January.

As the country is observing the Police Martyrs Day on August 4, attacks on the force have already recorded a surge once again.

According to the official statistics of the Central Police Office, 1613 policemen have been martyred in various attacks and operations since 2007. The number of martyrs in KP was 369 from 1970 till 2006.

During the current year, 137 policemen were martyred in KP only in the first seven months. This makes the highest ever per month ratio of casualties of the force.

Besides, the number of fallen heroes in seven months is higher than the casualties of the KP Police in any entire year since 2011.

The biggest ever attack on police happened on the headquarters of the Peshawar Police in January. A suicide bomber detonated explosives around his vest during the Zuhur prayers on January 30 in the mosque of the police lines, named after martyred officer Malik Muhammad Saad Shaheed.

Around 85 people were martyred in the attack and over 200 were wounded. Some reports put the death toll in the attack as around 100.

As many as 116 policemen were martyred across KP in the first month of the year. The number of martyrs went up to 137 by the end of July.

Along with paying tributes to the martyrs and taking care of their families on Martyrs Day on August 4, the government and the force need to take concrete measures to protect the lives of the cops as well as the general public in future.

In the last couple of years, the attacks have recorded an increase as a number of police stations, posts and vans were attacked with grenades, automatic weapons, bombs and suicide bombers.

Before 2023, the years from 2007 to 2014 was the worst time for KP Police when hundreds of senior and junior cops were attacked in the province, particularly Peshawar.

The worst year during that time was 2009 when 209 policemen, including one SP, three DSPs and four inspectors were martyred in different terrorist attacks in the province.

According to the KP police record, 107 cops were martyred in different attacks in 2007, 172 in 2008, 209 in 2009, 107 in 2010 and 154 in 2011, 106 in 2012, 134 in 2013 and 111 policemen were martyred in 2014.

Things started improving in 2015. As many as 61 policemen were martyred in KP in 2015, 74 in 2016, 36 in 2017, 30 in 2018, 38 in 2019, 34 in 2020 and 44 in 2021 and 56 in 2022.

Attacks started registering an increase again in late 2021. After the target killing and smaller attacks, police were also attacked by suicide bombers to cause more casualty.

The fallen heroes during the last 17 years included two additional inspectors general Safwat Ghayur and Ashraf Noor, DIGs Malik Saad and Abid Ali, six SSPs/SPs and 18 DSPs/acting SPs.

As many as 35 inspectors, 116 sub-inspectors, 86 ASIs and 196 head constables were also among the Martyrs.

The biggest number of fallen heroes was that of constables. Around 1153 constables laid down their lives in different attacks in KP since 2007. They were always ahead of officers in operations, raids and while facing suicide bombers and other attacks.

Among the districts, the share of martyrs from Peshawar Police remained the highest since 1970. Out of 1982 policemen martyred in KP between 1970 and July 2023, 358 were from Peshawar. Also, most of the senior officials were attacked in the capital city.

Among the other districts, 221 policemen were martyred in Dera Ismail Khan, 211 in Bannu, 136 in Swat, 126 in Mardan, 106 in Kohat and 86 in Charsadda since 1970.