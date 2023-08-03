Man killed, four kids injured in Bajaur firing

KHAR: A man was killed and his four children sustained injuries when gunmen opened indiscriminate fire inside their home in Babar Shah area near Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur tribal district.

The police said that armed men barged into the house of one Khalid Khan and opened fire on the inmates at night.As a result, Khalid Khan killed on the spot while four children named Maaz Khan, 8, Marwa Bibi, 6, and two others, whose name could not be ascertained.

Soon after the incident, the police and Rescue1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar.Two of the injured were later referred to a hospital in Peshawar because of their precarious condition.

The police said that the family belonged to Sarwono area in Mamond tehsil and had recently shifted to Babar Shah area.Meanwhile, the police arrested two accused after the family of the slain person nominated them in the first information report.Head of the family said that they had a land dispute with the accused.