WAFS seeks historical status, protection for Karoonjar Mountain

SUKKUR: The Women’s Action Forum Sindh (WAFS) demanded the historical status of the Karoonjar Mountain, and also sought steps for the protection of the Karoojhar.

Dr Irfana Mallah, Amar Sindh, Hussein Musarat and other activists of WAFS discussed the public response to the government’s leasing of the Karoonjhar mountain and analyzed experts’ opinions including other issues and called for the protection of the natural resources of Sindh as the provincial and federal governments are reviewing every mine on the lease given by Karoonjhar. The forum dignitaries were of the view that:

A detailed survey of the Karunjhar Mountain and other cultural, historical and tourist sites should be conducted. Karoonjhar mountain is an important site and its historical status should be announced.

Complete and detailed documentation and its feasibility report should be made public.On a scientific basis, local and foreign experts (archaeologists, architects, historians, geographers and geologists) should carry out a site survey so that the public and native resident’s concerns about these historical sites.

Like other developed nations and countries, the Sindh government should appoint a good number of officers and staff for the protection and protection of Karoonjhar Mountain and fulfil their responsibilities.

Further, the provincial government was requested by the Forum to start necessary correspondence to declare this century-old historical site as a UNESCO heritage and inform the people about it.