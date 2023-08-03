Over 3,000 imparted skill training in Hazara

HARIPUR: The faculty members of University of Haripur and Hazara University have trained over 3000 home based workers, persons with disabilities and transgenders at different livelihood skills during two years’ intervention in Hazara division, an official said on Wednesday.

Prof Dr Abdul Majid while talking to newsmen that the two years project “Vocational Training and Access to Decent Work” that phased out last week, was a collaborative effort of the Higher Education (HEC), World Bank, University of Haripur, Hazara University and Comsats University (Attock campus).

The main objective of the project was to provide vocational training opportunities to marginalised social groups, so they could gain access to decent work by utilizing skills imparted to them.

Training and workshop sessions were organised aimed at protecting the domestic workers from domestic violence and unfair treatment at work in line with the legal framework, he said, adding that over 1,000 women domestic workers benefited from the awareness raising sessions and vocational training of local stitch work on khadar.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yasir from Hazara University Mansehra, who also jointly headed the project, said that although the primary phase of Vocational Training and Access to Decent Work project phased out, it left behind a legacy of positive social change, harmony, and human unity in the empowerment of marginalized communities.