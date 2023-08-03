Police Martyrs Week being marked

MANSEHRA: Like other parts of the province, the ‘Police Martyrs Week’ was observed in Mansehra and Dera Ismail Khan to pay homage to the sacrifices rendered by the policemen in the line of duty.

Superintendent of Police Jehangir Khan visited the residence of family of martyred Inspector Mubarak Khan and later placed floral wreath on his gravesOn this occasion, he said those who sacrificed their precious lives for maintaining peace were the heroes and pride of the nation.

He said that the KP Police had played as a frontline force in the war on terrorism in the yester years in which cops from a constable to higher ranks officials had embraced martyrdom.He said their sacrifices would always be remembered.

In Dera Ismail Khan, a blood donation camp was arranged at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines on the directives of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Asghar Ali Shah along with other police officers participated in the blood camp and paid tribute to their martyred colleagues by donating blood.

The police officials also visited the graves of martyred cops, including Muhammad Jahangir, Muhammad Ramzan and others.

Similarly, DSP Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan along with SHO Paroa Kazim Hussain visited the graves of martyrs Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Ramzan and others.

After hoisting the national flag at the graves of all martyrs, the smartly turned-out contingent of police also presented a salute to the martyrs.The floral wreaths were laid on the memorials of martyrs.