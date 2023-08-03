CM aide says efforts on to help rainstorm victims

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture and Archaeology Zafar Mehmood has said that he is aware of the damages caused by the recent rainstorms in different areas of Mansehra district and would make efforts to solve the problems of the victims. According to a handout issued here, Mehmood was speaking to a delegation in Mansehra district.
The delegation discussed the damages including deaths of cattle, and damage to crops, gardens, houses, water supply and electricity schemes, and communication infrastructure.The adviser expressed his sympathies with the delegation and said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, he immediately paid a visit to the affected areas.
He said that negligence in the rehabilitation of the victims would not be tolerated. He directed the authorities concerned and the district administration to speed up water supply schemes, electricity and construction work in the area.
