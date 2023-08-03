Nutrition stabilisation centre inaugurated

PESHAWAR: The Nutrition Stabilisation Centre was inaugurated at the Molvi Ameer Shah Memorial Hospital here on Wednesday.
Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shoukat Ali, along with Dr. Palitha Mahipala, World Health Organization representative in Pakistan inaugurated the project, said a handout.
The Nutrition Stabilisation Centre has been established with the support of the WHO and will play a crucial role in providing specialised treatment to severely acute malnourished children with complications.
Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the centre boasts a play area, lactation management room, and a well-furnished ward to ensure the best possible care for the children.
