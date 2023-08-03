Blood donation camp held in Shangla

BISHAM: Police organised a blood donation camp in memory of the martyrs at the District Headquarter Hospital at Alpuri in Shangla district here on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada said that the event is aimed to pay tribute to the police martyrs.He said that Shangla district and the entire Malakand division had witnessed militancy in recent years, adding that the police had rendered sacrifices in the region.Civil society activists on the occasion lauded the police force for their sacrifices. They said that the blood donation would help the needy and save lives.
