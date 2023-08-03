E&TD to set up vehicles registration desks in markets

Islamabad:Director, Excise & Taxation Department (E&TD) of Islamabad Capital Territory, is ready to set up vehicles’ registration desks in markets in collaboration with ICCI, said Director, Excise & Taxation Department (E&TD) of Islamabad Capital Territory, Bilal Azam, during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), says a press release.

He said that vehicle registration facilities have also been provided in various parks of Islamabad including Islamabad Club. He said that E&TD was also providing vehicle registration service at the doorsteps if called on the helpline. He briefed the business community about various reform initiatives introduced by him due to which the tax revenue of E&TD has increased from Rs4.6 billion to Rs19 billion in just three years. He stated this

He said that with the introduction of technology, the motor vehicles registration has increased to 1.5 million. He said that a mobile app has been launched to facilitate people in payment of token tax. He said that 400 stolen vehicles have been recovered by integrating E&TD data with the Safe City Project of Islamabad Police and NADRA. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) lauded the reforms initiatives of Excise and Taxation Department (E&TD) of the Islamabad Capital Territory to facilitate the people in vehicles registration and making significant increase in its revenue.

ICCI president said that trackers should be embedded in the number plates of vehicles to control their theft. He said that a penalty should be imposed on those buyers who delay the registration of vehicles to ensure their timely registration. He said that the department should set up facilitation desks in ICCI and markets to facilitate the business community in registration of vehicles.