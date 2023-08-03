Glowing tributes paid to President Xi

Islamabad:Shakeel Ahmad Ramay CEO, the Asian Institute of Eco-Civilisation Research and Development (AIERD), paid glowing tributes to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ramay was addressing the students of China fellowship programme AIERD who visited Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here Monday. Mr Ramay noted that China can be studied through four periods of its history starting from 1840 till 2012. The period was China’s century of humiliation, he said. China was exploited in this period with unequal agreements.

Mr Ramay observed that the Chinese Communist Party was formed in 1921. That era was full of awareness and mass mobilisation. Unlike, Karl Marx, he said, Chairperson Mao Zedong was convinced that farmers will bring the revolution. This provided strength to the Chinese to fight back finally taking independence in 1949. After the Independence, Mr Ramay explored that China was facing some challenges, but President Mao managed to bring a new form of governance. China was facing the challenge of international recognition and legitimacy but he brought new democracy based on Maoism, he stressed.

The goals of China in the third period after 1978 were getting rich, gaining power and opening up to the world. He highlighted that China marked the gradual reforms, scientific decision-making and indigenous philosophy as a way forward to its success. Lastly, he explained the key era of President Xi after 2012 when he took oath as Secretary-General of the CCP. In President Xi’s era, China faced key internal and external challenges. The internal challenges included corruption, imbalanced growth and a divide between party and state. While the external challenges included the middle-income trap, hostile environment and Thucydides trap.

Highlighting the mitigation plan by President Xi, Mr Ramay opined that China brought the whole process of democracy, modernisation and prosperity while maintaining the rule of law. It adopted a new philosophy of development, a three-dimensional transport network, century goals and some external initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI) and Global Civilisation Initiative (GCI). Research Analyst Nabila Jaffer who leads the China programme at the institute concluded the session noting China is having three tiers structure that contains democracy at the grassroots level, experiment and performance in the middle, and meritocracy at the top. President Xi Jinping is the result of this structure, she inferred.