Thursday August 03, 2023
Lahore

451 held for selling tainted gas cylinders this year

By Our Correspondent
August 03, 2023

Lahore: police registered 444 cases and arrested 451 persons so far this year for selling illegal and substandard gas cylinders. Around 113 cases were registered by City Division, 68 by Cantt Division, 56 by Civil Lines Division, 64 by Sadar Division, 44 by Iqbal Town Division and 98 cases were registered by Model Town Division police.