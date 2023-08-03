Police, PSCA join hands to maintain peace in City

LAHORE:Lahore police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) have adopted a joint operational strategy to maintain law and order situation in provincial capital. According to details, monitoring of safe city cameras at targeted points and patrolling is being carried out as part of this strategy. The night patrolling SPs are supervising all the operations from Safe Cities Headquarters. A total number of 72 Dolphin and 30 Police Response Unit teams are actively performing their duties. All patrolling teams are equipped with backup through safe city cameras. Police communication officers and technical teams are ensuring 24/7 city surveillance and all resources are being utilised to counter criminal elements. In case of any suspicious activity or emergency, citizens have been urged to report immediately to the emergency helpline 15.