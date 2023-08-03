Rescue 1122 responds to 163,630 emergencies

LAHORE:Emergency Services Department Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer stated that Rescue 1122 responded to 163,630 emergencies during the month of July 2023 and provided emergency care to 308,232 people.

Out of these, 75,513 people were transported, 25,223 evacuated, and 5,359 animals were relocated to safe places from flood-affected areas.

He was chairing a monthly review meeting of all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) through a video link held at the Emergency Services Department. All Heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters & Emergency Services Academy were also present. On this occasion, Provincial Monitoring Officer gave a detailed briefing to Secretary ESD, he was informed that the Flood Rescue Teams were working continuously in all riverine flood-affected districts, evacuating the flood affectees and providing transportation with essential livelihood. The resources have been deployed according to the flood vulnerability districts and presently major transportation activities have been carried out in Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Bahawalpur and Lodhran. PMO briefed that parallel to flood rescue operations in 163,630 routine emergencies, Rescue Service responded to 33,888 road traffic accidents, 101,521 medical emergencies, 1,481 fire incidents, 4,128 crime incidents, 211 drowning incidents, 132 structural collapses, 1,278 Animal Rescue and 20,991 miscellaneous operations in Punjab. He told that 279 people died in 33,888 accidents in Punjab during the last month.

Out of these traffic accidents, the majority of traffic accidents 7204 occurred in Lahore in which 34 people died.