Thieves held; rickshaws, bikes seized

LAHORE:Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Sadar Division arrested 12 members of three gangs. The arrested suspects included Danish, Farukh, Aoun, Izzat Khan, Rizwan, Aqib, Tariq, Safdar, Ghulam Mustafa, Sabir Altaf and Basharat. Police recovered Rs186 million rupees, 95 bikes, three rickshaws, one pick-up and four cars. In another incident, Raiwind Police arrested three members of Ramzan alias Janu dacoit gang. The arrested suspects have been identified as Khalil Jutt, Ali Jutt and Waqar Maseeh. The suspects are history sheeters. Three bikes, two mobile-phones and Rs20,000 in cash were recovered. Three pistols and bullets have been recovered. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.
Lahore: police registered 444 cases and arrested 451 persons so far this year for selling illegal and substandard gas...
LAHORE:Lahore police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority have adopted a joint operational strategy to maintain law and...
As artificial intelligence advances at a breakneck pace, it is easy to haul off in excitement and forget about the...
LAHORE:Emergency Services Department Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer stated that Rescue 1122 responded to 163,630...
Punjab Irrigation Department reported 8,154 incidents of water theft to police and got arrested 108 people after...
LAHORE:Punjab Skills Development Fund and Lahore Waste Management Company have signed a multi-layered MoU under...