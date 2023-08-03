Thieves held; rickshaws, bikes seized

LAHORE:Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Sadar Division arrested 12 members of three gangs. The arrested suspects included Danish, Farukh, Aoun, Izzat Khan, Rizwan, Aqib, Tariq, Safdar, Ghulam Mustafa, Sabir Altaf and Basharat. Police recovered Rs186 million rupees, 95 bikes, three rickshaws, one pick-up and four cars. In another incident, Raiwind Police arrested three members of Ramzan alias Janu dacoit gang. The arrested suspects have been identified as Khalil Jutt, Ali Jutt and Waqar Maseeh. The suspects are history sheeters. Three bikes, two mobile-phones and Rs20,000 in cash were recovered. Three pistols and bullets have been recovered. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.