Ombudsman takes 152 notices to resolve public issues in June

LAHORE:In response to 152 notices taken by Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan in June, the administration of the various districts spent Rs836.547 million to resolve 45 diverse problems of people.

However, 107 other public issues did not incur any government expenditures for the actions taken by the relevant departments.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the spokesman for the Ombudsman Punjab shared financial breakdown of actions taken.

An amount of Rs57,644,089 was spent to address eight complaints related to sewerage lines repair while a modest outlay of Rs35,992 was made to cover open manholes.

A significant amount of Rs778,832,995 was invested in resolving 27 complaints regarding waste disposal and cleanliness of streets and roads in different districts.

Additionally, Rs33,700 was utilised to attend three complaints linked to maintenance of water filtration plants, ensuring access to clean drinking water for the public, the spokesman stated.

The administration and government departments also successfully addressed 24 own-motion notices for the restoration of sewerage lines, two for covering manholes, 44 for waste disposal and solid waste management, two for water filtration plants rehabilitation, 12 for water supply pipeline maintenance, and four others for street light repairs without any government expenditures, the spokesman concluded.