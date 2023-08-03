Nutrition, health screening camp begins

A three-day Nutrition and Health Assessment Screening Camp has been established here at Nishtar Park Complex Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday.

Adviser to CM Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz along with DG Social Welfare Mudassar Riaz Malik inaugurated the camp where over 30 nutrition experts conducted different screening tests of young participants of summer camp. Wahab Riaz and Mudassar Riaz Malik inspected the health screening process at different stalls where nutritionists briefed them about the health screening procedure and its different phases.

Talking to media on this occasion, Wahab Riaz said that regular health screening is very important for young athletes belonging to different games. “The nutrition requirements do change in a child with the growth level and he/she requires a different kind of diet and other health cares as per his/her age group”.

He further said that the purpose of this camp is to assess the health and fitness of young athletes. “This is a very major development and through regular health assessment of our youth, we can produce a lot of hundred percent fit athletes. These screening tests will reveal any deficiency in the children and then we can treat and feed these kids accordingly”.

He said that complete screening of children is being done here to ascertain their physical growth and height. “Children will be tested every three months and this process will continue for one year. In this regard, an MoU has been signed with the Department of Social Welfare for the fitness of the players”.

In his media talk, Mudassar Riaz Malik said that nutrition, screening and health tests are very important for the development of children and the parents should get free tests for their children at this camp.

“These tests will help a lot in identifying nutritional and other health deficiencies in our children. Over 30 nutritionists will conduct tests on more than 700 children and also recommend their diet in the camp”.