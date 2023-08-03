Oilseed crops cultivation needs to be enhanced: secy

LAHORE:It is necessary to increase the area under cultivation of oilseed crops to reduce the country's import bill, said Provincial Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo here Wednesday.

Chairing a consultative meeting held here at Agriculture House for the promotion of oilseed cultivation, provincial secretary agriculture said Pakistan is importing edible oil worth about 4 billion dollars annually, which is a burden on the country's economy. He further said that the demand for oilseeds is increasing all over the world. In Punjab, we cannot only fulfill our own needs of edible oil, but it can also possible to earn a lot of foreign exchange by exporting it by increasing the area under cultivation of oilseed crops.

Agriculture (Extension) Punjab DG Dr Anjum Ali, Crop Reporting Punjab DG Dr Abdul Qayyum and other officers, progressive farmers and stakeholders associated with the oilseeds industry participated in the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that Pakistan meets about 88 percent of its edible oil requirements through imports. For the promotion of oilseeds cultivation, a national project worth Rs5.11 billion is being implemented under which farmers are being provided subsidy of Rs5,000 per acre on sunflower and canola cultivation and Rs2,000 per acre on sesame cultivation.

Under this project, 50 percent of the machinery of oilseeds is also being provided to the farmers and production competitions are also being organised for healthy competition among the farmers. As a result of all these incentives, the cultivated area of sunflower and canola has increased by 35 percent, while the cultivated area of sesame has increased by 40 percent.

Sahoo said that further increase in oilseeds area is the need of the hour so that we can produce our own edible oil for our food needs. With exploring new areas, there should be no reduction in the area under cultivation of other crops, he added.

He directed the DG Agriculture Extension to prepare a comprehensive plan to increase the cultivation of oilseeds. In the meeting, progressive farmers and people associated with the industry informed about challenges being faced by them in this connection.