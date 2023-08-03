Massive increase in sugarcane support price likely

LAHORE: The Punjab government may increase sugarcane support price massively keeping in view upward trend in the cost of production. With the major increase in sugarcane selling price, the cost of sugarcane manufacturing will surge and may cost Rs110 per kg to consumers.
Present price of sugar in the retail market has been witnessed at over Rs150 per kg. It is learnt that Punjab has decided to increase sugarcane support price to Rs425 per 40 kg or by 42 percent against last year’s level. Summary of revising price of sugarcane has been sent to cabinet for getting nod by the provincial food department.
The Cane Control Committee recommended the price of sugarcane at Rs425 per 40kg. If the price of sugarcane is approved, the sugar price in the market will exceed Rs110 per kg.
Lahore: police registered 444 cases and arrested 451 persons so far this year for selling illegal and substandard gas...
LAHORE:Lahore police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority have adopted a joint operational strategy to maintain law and...
As artificial intelligence advances at a breakneck pace, it is easy to haul off in excitement and forget about the...
LAHORE:Emergency Services Department Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer stated that Rescue 1122 responded to 163,630...
LAHORE:Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff Sadar Division arrested 12 members of three gangs. The arrested suspects included...
Punjab Irrigation Department reported 8,154 incidents of water theft to police and got arrested 108 people after...