Massive increase in sugarcane support price likely

LAHORE: The Punjab government may increase sugarcane support price massively keeping in view upward trend in the cost of production. With the major increase in sugarcane selling price, the cost of sugarcane manufacturing will surge and may cost Rs110 per kg to consumers.

Present price of sugar in the retail market has been witnessed at over Rs150 per kg. It is learnt that Punjab has decided to increase sugarcane support price to Rs425 per 40 kg or by 42 percent against last year’s level. Summary of revising price of sugarcane has been sent to cabinet for getting nod by the provincial food department.

The Cane Control Committee recommended the price of sugarcane at Rs425 per 40kg. If the price of sugarcane is approved, the sugar price in the market will exceed Rs110 per kg.