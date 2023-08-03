Rain spell forecast

LAHORE:The Met Office on Wednesday predicted more rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls in most parts of the province, including the City, during the next five days.According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country.
A westerly wave is also likely to enter these areas today (Thursday) and under the influence of these systems, rain/wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura from Thursday to Monday with occasional gaps. Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from Friday (evening/night) to Monday with occasional gaps.
