IPP rejects hike in petroleum prices

LAHORE:Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has rejected the recent increase in the prices of petroleum and diesel products and demanded the government withdraw this increase immediately.
While talking in this regard, IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan said that the government has added to the difficulties of the people who are already in trouble. He said that the people are in the mill of inflation while the government's decision to increase the prices of petroleum products will further increase the people’s problems.
Aleem Khan said that the day by day increasing inflation has broken the backbone of the middle class and now the people cannot bear the burden any more. He said that the government's explanations cannot satisfy the common man in any way. The IPP president said that the increase in petroleum prices is an injustice to the people, which must be stopped at all costs.
