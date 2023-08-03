 
Thursday August 03, 2023
12 die in road accidents

By Our Correspondent
August 03, 2023

Around 12 people died and 1,153 were injured in 1,120 accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 614 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals.