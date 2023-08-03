Man shot dead

A 26-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Nishter Colony. The victim was standing outside his house when he was gunned down. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. In another incident on Canal Road near FC College, a man was killed and five others were injured when a car overturned and hit a bike and a cycle. They were shifted to a nearby hospital where one of them died. He was identified as Moez.