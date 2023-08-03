2 robbers killed in ‘encounter’

Two suspected robbers were killed in alleged an encounter with CIA Chung police. The police were taking them while handcuffed for recovery purpose when their accomplices started firing at the police. In exchange of firing, the robbers were killed. They were identified as Abdul Rehman, 45, of Dharampura and Nasar Ullah, 32, of Shorkot, Jhang. Police removed the bodies to morgue.
Lahore: police registered 444 cases and arrested 451 persons so far this year for selling illegal and substandard gas...
LAHORE:Lahore police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority have adopted a joint operational strategy to maintain law and...
As artificial intelligence advances at a breakneck pace, it is easy to haul off in excitement and forget about the...
LAHORE:Emergency Services Department Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer stated that Rescue 1122 responded to 163,630...
LAHORE:Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff Sadar Division arrested 12 members of three gangs. The arrested suspects included...
Punjab Irrigation Department reported 8,154 incidents of water theft to police and got arrested 108 people after...