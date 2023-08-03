 
close
Thursday August 03, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

2 robbers killed in ‘encounter’

By Our Correspondent
August 03, 2023

Two suspected robbers were killed in alleged an encounter with CIA Chung police. The police were taking them while handcuffed for recovery purpose when their accomplices started firing at the police. In exchange of firing, the robbers were killed. They were identified as Abdul Rehman, 45, of Dharampura and Nasar Ullah, 32, of Shorkot, Jhang. Police removed the bodies to morgue.