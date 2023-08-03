 
Thursday August 03, 2023
Lahore

6 of a family hurt in roof collapse

By Our Correspondent
August 03, 2023

LAHORE:Six members of a family sustained injuries in a roof collapse of a house in the Shafiqabad area here on Wednesday. Victim Imran was asleep with his family members on the second floor of the house in Malipura when its roof caved in. They were trapped in the debris. Nearby people called the rescue teams who removed the debris, recovered the injured and shifted them to a nearby hospital.