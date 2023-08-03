Mayo’s OPD, emergency, child blocks

On the orders of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, an in-principle decision has been made to redesign the OPD, emergency, and child blocks of Mayo Hospital Lahore to provide better facilities to the patients. The chief minister has sought a plan in this regard and directed to ensure the fulfilment of the nurses-to-bed ratio in hospitals. He emphasised that the number of nurses in the ICU should be increased on priority. He stated that the government was determined to improve the condition of hospitals. The implementation of plans to outsource MRI, CT Scan, and angiography services has been initiated. Central stores will be hired for the medicines in the hospitals, he said and directed to repair the air conditioners in the hospitals on a priority basis.

During a meeting convened at the CM Office, an extensive review was conducted to explore ways to improve healthcare facilities and upgrade hospitals. Notable attendees included Dr Javed Akram, Minister of Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education, along with secretaries from finance, C&W, P&D, and health departments. Additionally, the principals of King Edward Medical College and SIMS were present, along with others.