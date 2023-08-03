Naqvi orders strengthening embankments amid flood

LAHORE:Chief Minister Naqvi has ordered the Irrigation Department and all the commissioners to efficiently utilise available funds and prioritise strengthening embankments along the rivers.
The chief minister was chairing a meeting at the Chief Minister's Office here on Wednesday. The meeting focused on assessing preparations and arrangements with regard to ongoing rains and potential floods this month. The Punjab government has already released necessary funds to support the Irrigation Department in these efforts. Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir was assigned the task of visiting flood-prone areas to ensure early evacuation measures for the safety of those living within the river beds. The chief minister stressed constant monitoring of weather conditions and river water flow.
During the meeting, a detailed briefing about the current situation of rains and floods was presented by the Secretary of Irrigation and the DG of PDMA. The meeting was attended by Ministers SM Tanveer, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Ibrahim Murad, Dr Nasir Jamal, IGP, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional IG Special Branch, Secretaries from Agriculture, Communications & Works, Local Government, Housing, Energy, Health, Finance, Information, and Livestock.
