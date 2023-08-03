Raisani’s nephew among 3 killed in Quetta firing

QUETTA: As many as three people were killed and three others injured in an armed conflict between two groups on Sariab Road here on Wednesday, Geo News reported. Nawabzada Haroon Raisani, the nephew of Balochistan former chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani, was among the dead. Haroon was also president of the Balochistan Hockey Association.
According to the police, an exchange of fire happened after a bitter argument between the two groups, as a result of which three persons, Nawabzada Haroon Raisani, Brahmadagh Lahri, and Levies official Lal Muhammad were killed while three persons were injured.
The bodies of the dead and the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta. After the incident, the police cordoned off the area. Further investigations were going on.
Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, meanwhile, expressed deep grief over the loss of lives. He asked the IG police for a report.
ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Wednesday confirmed that Afghan nationals were involved in July 13 “dastardly...
Announcing the visit, the Foreign Office said that Amir-Abdollahian will hold talks with Bilawal
LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to immediately withdraw the political cases framed against the main leaders...
She said that the name of the Censor Board is being changed to Central Film Certification Board
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump was indicted on Wednesday over his efforts to upend the results of the 2020 US election --...
ISLAMABAD: China has transferred precious Marine Geological Survey Data to Pakistan, carried out jointly by the two...