Ex-Charge d’Affaires to India joins PM’s Office

ISLAMABAD: The services of Pakistan’s former Charge d’ Affaires to India, Salman Sharif have been placed at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) for provision of assistance regarding Foreign Affairs.

He has recently returned from New Delhi and asked by the government to assume assignment in the PMO forthwith and he has taken up his new responsibilities as JS FSA. Salman Sharif is an astute diplomat who had earlier served in Washington’s embassy of Pakistan at a diplomatic assignment.

Well-placed sources told The News here Wednesday that Salman, who belongs to Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP), upon returning from the Indian capital, briefed the authorities concerned regarding prevailing trends in India and “South-Block” with regard to Pakistan.

It is understood that he would be providing assistance to the office of the chief executive of the country pertaining to the developments in relations on the external front. Meanwhile diplomatic sources pointed out that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s offer to India for dialogue provided, it assures to address the thorny and sensitive disputes with Pakistan by sitting across the table, could force extremist Indian leadership under Narendra Modi for a retreat since he has been contemplating for an aggressive posture in wake of polls in India next year. The gesture of Pakistan is being hailed by the world capitals profusely.