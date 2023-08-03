Terrorist blows himself up in Quetta

QUETTA: At least one person was killed in an explosion near Spinny Road on Wednesday.
After the explosion, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also called to inspect the area.
According to the SHO of Kharotabad Police Station, the deceased was a terrorist who exploded himself.
He said the alleged terrorist wanted to target the nearby police checkpoint but failed. According to the official, explosives were found near his body.
