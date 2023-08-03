100 essential drugs not available in markets

ISLAMABAD: The medicine crisis has started worsening again as over 200 essential medicines are not available at the hospitals and pharmacies across the country, doctors and pharmacists said adding that around 100 essential medicines with no alternate brands are not being supplied to the patients.

Most of these were not being produced by the local companies as their manufacturers are demanding an increase in prices. Besides, there are also some that are not being imported due to rupee-dollar disparity.

These essential medicines include drugs for the treatment of tuberculosis, blood thinning agents, medicines for the management of Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy, mental illnesses and several other life-threatening diseases whose substitutes are also not being produced by the local companies or being imported by the traders, they added. According to the lists prepared by the provincial and federal drug inspectors, drugs unavailable at the moment in the country also include vaccines for the prevention of cervical cancer, Hepatitis B and A, as well as human growth hormones, eye drops for the prevention of cataract and many other essential medicines. “Some local and multinational pharmaceutical companies have stopped manufacturing many important medicines because their production is no more feasible for them. People are suffering due to the unavailability of these important drugs and are forced to buy smuggled, counterfeit medicines”, an office-bearer of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) told The News.

Similarly, some of the important medicines including heparin and top-of-the-line weight-loss medicines which are imported into the country are also not available due to rupee-dollar disparity, the PPMA office-bearer said adding that due to unavailability of genuine products, smuggled and counterfeit medicines were being supplied to the hospitals, dialysis centres and pharmacies in the country. “Recently, several nephrologists complained that counterfeit and smuggled Heparin injections were supplied to them, which proved ineffective when they were injected into the patients on the dialysis.

This shortage of medicines is putting the lives of the patients at risk across the country”, the PPMA office-bearer added.

Drug inspectors in Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad also confirmed that around 100 medicines whose alternates were not available in the country at the country and people were forced to buy smuggled, adding that these essential medicines were not being produced by the companies as their manufacturers are demanding an increase in their prices. Confirming the non-availability of several essential medicines, an official of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) said they had forwarded a list of 220 medicines as hardship cases to the Ministry of Health for a price increase, which forwarded it to the cabinet division for approval. “Authority to increase the prices of medicines lies with the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet. We have forwarded cases of 220 medicines to the ECC for an increase in the prices and now it is up to the present government to decide whether to increase their prices to ensure their availability or not”, the official added.

The DRAP, however, has decided to give ‘out of queue’ registrations to medicines and medical products including heparin and imaging dyes to ensure their availability, the official said, claiming that some companies were willing to import essential medicines from countries where prices were quite low as compared to Western pharmaceutical companies.