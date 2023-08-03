US backs direct Pak-India dialogue

WASHINGTON: The US on Wednesday reiterated that it prefers bilateral talks between India and Pakistan on issues that concern the two countries. The State Deptt was reacting to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s offer of talks with the neighbour. Without naming India, the prime minister had offered to discuss issues given the Indian government was serious about it.
Responding to a question, the State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “As we have long said we support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern,” adding that has long been the American position on the matter.
Addressing the Dust to Development summit in Islamabad, the prime minister said, “The neighbour has to understand that unless abnormalities are removed, normalcy can not take place and the serious issues are understood and addressed through peaceful and meaningful discussions.” He also underscored that Pakistan was a nuclear power, not as an aggressor, but for its defence purposes. “And God forbid if there is a nuclear flashpoint, who will live to tell what happened? So war is not an option,” Shehbaz had said.
QUETTA: As many as three people were killed and three others injured in an armed conflict between two groups on Sariab...
ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Wednesday confirmed that Afghan nationals were involved in July 13 “dastardly...
Announcing the visit, the Foreign Office said that Amir-Abdollahian will hold talks with Bilawal
LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to immediately withdraw the political cases framed against the main leaders...
She said that the name of the Censor Board is being changed to Central Film Certification Board
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump was indicted on Wednesday over his efforts to upend the results of the 2020 US election --...