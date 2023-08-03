US backs direct Pak-India dialogue

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller speaks during a press briefing on May 23, 2023 in this still. — US State Department

WASHINGTON: The US on Wednesday reiterated that it prefers bilateral talks between India and Pakistan on issues that concern the two countries. The State Deptt was reacting to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s offer of talks with the neighbour. Without naming India, the prime minister had offered to discuss issues given the Indian government was serious about it.

Responding to a question, the State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “As we have long said we support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern,” adding that has long been the American position on the matter.

Addressing the Dust to Development summit in Islamabad, the prime minister said, “The neighbour has to understand that unless abnormalities are removed, normalcy can not take place and the serious issues are understood and addressed through peaceful and meaningful discussions.” He also underscored that Pakistan was a nuclear power, not as an aggressor, but for its defence purposes. “And God forbid if there is a nuclear flashpoint, who will live to tell what happened? So war is not an option,” Shehbaz had said.