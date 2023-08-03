Allies lament govt ignored them in moving bills

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians of the JUIF, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Balochistan National Party (BNP) Wednesday protested against the government in the National Assembly for not taking them into confidence while executing the legislative business. Speaking on a point of order, Shahida Akhtar Ali of the JUIF said the government had waited the members of coalition partners to leave the House and then took up various bills as the supplementary agenda.

She said they should be apprised of the supplementary agenda so that they also take part in the legislative business. Agha Hassan Baloch of the BNP complained that his party had supported the coalition government but they were never taken into confidence on the bills like the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023. “We should not be considered a part of the legislative business,” he said. Baloch said the way the bills were being passed was against the democratic, political and moral values. “We have not been consulted on the bills and as such we are not part of the legislation,” he added. He also objected to a new insertion into the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which allows intelligence agencies to search any person and premises without search warrants Ehsanullah Reki from the BAP cited a tweet from journalist Hamid Mir which said bills in the House were being passed one after the other without any discussion. He said that Hamid Mir had rightly pointed out that the House passed a bill for establishment of a university namely Pak China Gwadar University in Lahore. “As to why this university is being set up in Lahore by using the name of Gwadar and not in Balochistan” he questioned. On a point of order raised by Ali Wazir, the chairperson said the armed forces were making great sacrifices in the war on terrorism. “We should recognize the sacrifices,” he added and made it clear that the forum of the Parliament would not be provided for speaking against national interests. Ali Wazir alleged that the way was being paved to launch an operation in former tribal areas and start airstrikes there. “We cannot allow any operation there again,” he said. Speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf said should the security forces allow terrorism in the country? Ali Wazir also alleged that intelligence agencies installed the government in Afghanistan and it was being blamed for terror acts in Pakistan. The chair reminded the parliamentarian that the Parliament was not the forum to speak against national interests. The speaker adjourned the proceedings until Thursday as Ali Wazir continued to speak without a mic.