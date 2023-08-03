Oil prices drop as Sept crude falls to $79.49 a barrel

NEW YORK: Benchmark US crude oil for September delivery experienced a decline, dropping by $1.88 to reach $79.49 a barrel on Wednesday. Similarly, Brent crude for October delivery witnessed a decrease, falling by $1.71 and reaching $83.20 a barrel.

In addition, the price of wholesale gasoline for September delivery saw a decline of 9 cents, settling at $2.78 per gallon. Meanwhile, September heating oil dropped by 2 cents, reaching $3 per gallon. Furthermore, September natural gas experienced a decrease of 8 cents, falling to $2.48 per 1,000 cubic feet. Precious metals were also affected by the declining trend. Gold for December delivery witnessed a drop of $3.80, reaching $1,975 an ounce. Similarly, silver for September delivery fell 46 cents, settling at $23.87 an ounce, while September copper declined by 7 cents to $3.84 a pound.