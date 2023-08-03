Lohi Bher Police arrest 89 accused last month

Islamabad: The Lohi Bher police have arrested 89 outlaws involved in a series of criminal activities during the last months, a police spokesman said.

The Lohi Bher Police Station teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements and succeeded in apprehending 89 criminals during the last month. Police teams also recovered gold ornaments, vehicles, motorbikes, mobile phones, hashish, heroin, liquor, dagger and weapons with ammunition from their possession. While 11 proclaimed offenders and court absconders were also arrested during this period. Seven professional baggers and their handlers were also arrested during the special campaign against them.

The IGP and CPO/DIG Operations said that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it. Safety of lives and property of the citizens is the prime responsibility of Islamabad capital police. Citizens are also requested to report any suspicious activity to nearest police stations or at emergency helpline “Pucar-15”.