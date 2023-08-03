Over 82,500 bikers fined for riding without helmets

Islamabad: The Capital Police have issued more than 82,500 fine tickets to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said.

He said that the Islamabad capital police is endeavouring to maintain an exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads. Over 82,500 fine tickets were issued to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets. Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad has appreciated this performance, saying that a vigorous campaign of Islamabad capital police had been launched on the directions of Inspector General of Police Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules.