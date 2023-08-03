Delay in soft loans probe irks PAC

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has expressed its displeasure over the delay in initiating an inquiry into the issue of $3 billion loans provided during the COVID-19 pandemic under the former government of the PTI. The committee has yet to decide who will lead the joint investigation team, either the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) or the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA).

The PAC has instructed the NAB to conduct the inquiry and submit a report by August 8. The committee sought the names of 640 individuals and companies that received loans. Furthermore, the PAC has expressed annoyance at the absence of NAB Chairman NAB Nazir Ahmed Butt from the committee meeting and demanded his medical reports from the deputy chairman.

In a meeting chaired by PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Wednesday, the NAB was supposed to provide a briefing on the cases referred by the committee. However, Chairman NAB Nazir Ahmad’s absence due to illness was mentioned by Deputy Chairman Zahir Shah.

Noor Alam Khan sought the medical reports of NAB Chairman Nazir Ahmed Butt and inquired about the progress made in the $3 billion loan case during the previous PTI regime amid COVID-19. He remarked that 15 days were given for the joint team from FIA and NAB to be decided, but no progress has been made, emphasising the importance of strong leadership.

He said that the loans of $3 billion were provided at an interest rate of three to five percent, and even supporters of political parties may be among the borrowers. He expressed frustration that despite the deadline passing, the NAB, FIA, and the Auditor General have not submitted any reports. He said that corruption, no matter how small, will be counted, and he intends to make the list of borrowers public.

The NAB DG operations mentioned confusion caused by different instructions from th PAC regarding the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and whether it should be led by FIA or NAB.

The PAC then directed that the JIT be headed by the NAB to investigate the issue of $3 billion loans, and FIA should lead the NADRA data leak inquiry team.

Noor Alam Khan demanded a list of 640 people from the NAB who had received soft loans at lower markup rates, saying that action can be taken against those who do not cooperate. He stressed that once the list of borrowers is available, he will make it public.

PAC member Senator Mohsin Aziz supported making the list public but cautioned against defaming the PAC.

PAC member Dr. Mukhtar Malik suggested questioning the State Bank of Pakistan about the distribution of soft loans and their impact on the industry, as these loans were provided to banks by the State Bank of Pakistan.

PAC member Sheikh Rohail Asghar said that the State Bank of Pakistan had claimed no direct responsibility for the matter. The NAB assured provision of a report on the $3 billion issue to the PAC within the next four days.

The PAC chairman directed the NAB to submit the inquiry report on $3 billion soft loans to the PAC by August 8. He also questioned NAB officials about the delayed completion of the BRT Peshawar inquiry.

The NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa DG mentioned that the BRT inquiry is 90% complete and highlighted discrepancies in the calculations of the contractors. The NAB deputy chairman informed the committee that the BRT Peshawar reference will be filed in August as the investigation is complete and the evidence is sufficient.

During the meeting, PAC member Senator Saifullah Abro from the PTI questioned whether corruption was limited to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and highlighted cases of misused funds in other provinces, such as Rs32 billion given for the acquisition of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway land and banks losing Rs65 billion due to over-invoicing in the case of LCs last year.