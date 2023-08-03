Bajaur blast toll reaches 63

KHAR: The death toll from the Bajaur blast has reached 63 while 123 injured were under treatment at various hospitals.

Dr Liaquat Ali, Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Khar, said that so far 63 people had lost their lives in the blast that took place at the workers’ convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl.

He added that around 43 bodies had been brought to the DHQ, Khar. He further said one person breathed his last at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, four at the Combined Military Hospital, Peshawar and two at the DHQ Hospital, Timergara.

The official said that around 13 deaths were reported to the office of the deputy commissioner Bajaur as the bodies were taken to homes by their relatives from the blast site.

He said that about 123 people were still under treatment at various hospitals.

Three bodies, whose identification would not be established, were temporarily buried by the officials of the Rescue 1122 and the Tehsil Municipal Administration