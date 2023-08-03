 
Thursday August 03, 2023
National

JCP recommends appointment of Justice Ibrahim as PHC CJ

By News Desk
August 03, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) unanimously approved the appointment of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

The JCP meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial, in which Justice Muhammad Ibrahim’s tenure as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court was considered.

The commission has recommended the appointment of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court. All members unanimously approved the appointment of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim as Chief Justice.

Justice Ibrahim is the Acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court after the appointment of Justice Musrat Hilali to the Supreme Court.