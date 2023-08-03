Hike in power tariff, prices of petroleum products: Traders’ community announces protest movement from Aug 4

ISLAMABAD: The traders’ community has announced to launch protest movement against increase in electricity tariffs and prices of petroleum products across the county from tomorrow (Friday).

Addressing a press conference here Wednesday, President of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran, Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry said the traders community would start protest move by displaying black flags in markets and bazaars against government’s measures which would have adverse effect on their business and would also hit the common man badly.

He said the traders’ community would resort to shutter-down strike if increase in electricity tariffs which also include taxes and prices of petroleum products is not withdrawn. “We have started consultation process to chalk out a strategy for shutter-down strike across the country,” he said.

He regretted that the incumbent rulers after raising electricity tariffs, also dropped petrol bomb on poor masses, a few days before completion of its tenure. “These two measures will bring about unbelievable price hike and inflation in the country,” Kashif Chaudhry said. He said that they have also given a call to traders’ organisations for protest demonstrations in the country on Friday.

He regretted that the coalition government comprising over a dozen political parties have not been able to provide any relief to the people instead their lives have been made miserable. “If this situation continues, people will be compelled their households, kidneys and jewllery to pay for utility bills,” he said.

He also demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to stop all the development funds of the government and order it to take measures to provide relief to the people.