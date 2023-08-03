Delay in polls fatal for democracy, solidarity: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has warned that any delay in elections under any excuse will be fatal for the country’s democracy and solidarity.

The ruling parties had no face to show to the public due to their bad performance and were therefore trying to create delaying tactics in the poll process, he said while referring to the prime minister’s census proclamation, chairing a central leadership meeting at Mansoorah on Wednesday.

The meeting condemned the Bajaur bomb blast, offering Fateha for the deceased and praying for the early recovery of the injured. Siraj said the government’s prime responsibility was to protect people, which the rulers had failed. The resurgence of terrorism in KP and Balochistan can engulf the country if the government and security agencies do not recognize their duty. The political parties, he said, must sit together to develop consensus on national security measures.

He said millions of people were directly affected by the fresh wave of terrorism, target killings and other security threats in the north and west of the country. He said the PDM and the PPP had taken out long marches against inflation before coming to power in April 2022, but, after making governments, hit the masses hard by jacking up prices of essential food items, electricity, gas and petroleum products under the direction of the IMF.

The government, he said, had not controlled its own expenses, spending billions on useless foreign visits and protocols. Corruption, interest-based economy and bad governance are the real problems which only an honest leadership could address he said.