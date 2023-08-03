Poliovirus found in environmental samples of Peshawar, Rawalpindi again

ISLAMABAD: Following the detection of Pakistan’s second polio case in Bannu on Tuesday, Type-1 Wild Poliovirus has been found in the environmental samples collected from Peshawar and Taxila Town of Rawalpindi district, National Institute of Child Health (NIH) Islamabad said on Wednesday.

“Pakistan’s National Polio Laboratory at the NIH Islamabad has confirmed the detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) in two environmental (sewage) samples collected from Peshawar and Rawalpindi, in July 2023. This is the sixth positive sample from Peshawar and the first positive sample from Rawalpindi this year”, an official of the NIH Islamabad told The News.

In Peshawar, the environmental (sewage) sample was collected on 17th July 2023 from the ‘Shaheen Muslim Town’ environmental sample collection site, the NIH official said adding that this is the first positive sample from this particular environmental sample collection site and the sixth positive sample from district Peshawar at large this year.

“Previous positive sample from the district was collected on 4th July 2023 from the ‘Naray Khuwar’ environmental sample collection site. The genetic analysis is under process.

The last Wild Poliovirus case from the district was reported in July 2020”, the NIH official said adding that the recent polio vaccination campaign (mop-up) in District Peshawar was conducted on 10 – 16 July in the selected UCs. The next polio campaign (fIPV+OPV) will be conducted from 7 – 13 August in district Peshawar and surrounding areas, he added.

In Rawalpindi, the environmental (sewage) sample was collected on 17th July 2023 from the ‘Sarae Kala’ environmental sample collection site in Tehsil Taxila, the official said adding that this is the first positive sample from district Rawalpindi this year.

A previous positive sample from the district was collected on 8th September 2022 from the ‘Safdarabad’ environmental sample collection site, he said adding that the genetic analysis is under process. The last Wild According to an NIH official, a case of poliovirus was reported in the district in June 2010. The last polio vaccination campaign in the district was conducted on 15 – 21 May 2023, he said. “These new detections take the total number of positive environmental samples in Pakistan in 2023 to 14”, the NIH official added.

Dr. Ehsan Ghani, DHO Preventive of Rawalpindi district told The News that Type-1 Wild Poliovirus has been found in the sewage of an area in Taxila where mostly Afghan nationals and Pashtuns live, saying people from areas where poliovirus is circulating are frequently visiting their relatives in the Sarae Kala area of the Taxila.

“We believe that poliovirus found in the Sarae Kala, Taxila is linked to the virus that is crippling children in Afghanistan and it has been brought to Punjab’s bordering area by the people who frequently travel between Afghanistan, KP and Rawalpindi”, he added.