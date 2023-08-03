Sherry Rehman slams Imran for taking U-turn in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had been exposed in the Toshakhana case for committing corrupt practices and concealing the facts but he was hiding his misappropriation under hoax arguments.

“Ever since the Toshakhana facts came to light, Imran Khan has taken U-turns not once but many times as in the beginning, he challenged the powers of the Election Commission of Pakistan then he kept saying that he did not sell the gifts of Toshakhana, now saying that he sold the gifts through his military secretary,” she said through a tweet on Wednesday from her Twitter account.

Sherry Rehman said Imran Khan, who called others thieves and robbers, is now presenting arguments for stealing gifts worth billions of rupees. “Instead of coming clean, he was now accusing the government of disqualifying but he was already been disqualified as a result of his extremist politics and the government had no interest in disqualifying him,” she said. She said the PTI chief should hold himself accountable in the same way as he wanted for his opponents for the past four years.