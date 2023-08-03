Iran hangs 11 from Baluch minority on drug charges

PARIS: Iran hanged 11 members of the Baluch minority on drugs charges within a 48-hour period, an NGO said on Wednesday, raising alarm the community is disproportionately targeted in a spate of executions.

Nine Iranian Baluchis and two Baluchi citizens of neighbouring Afghanistan were hanged between the early morning on Sunday and early Tuesday, Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) said.

IHR said that while members of the Baluch minority make up only two to six percent of the population, they accounted for a third of all executions in 2022.

Eight Baluch men were executed on drugs charges in the main prison of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province, between July 30 and August 1, it said. Another Baluch man was executed on similar charges on July 31 at a prison in Birjand city.

Mohammad Arbab, 30, and 32-year-old Asadollah Amini, two Afghan nationals of Baluch ethnicity, were secretly executed in Zabol Prison in Sistan-Baluchistan on 30 and 31 July, it said.