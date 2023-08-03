US 2018 synagogue shooter sentenced to death

NEW YORK: An American truck driver was sentenced to death on Wednesday for massacring 11 Jewish worshippers five years ago in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in US history.
The 12-member jury unanimously ruled that Robert Bowers should be executed for the October 27, 2018 mass shooting in Pittsburgh, the federal prosecutor´s office said. President Joe Biden´s Justice Department has put a moratorium on federal executions, however, meaning it is not clear whether the sentence will ever be carried out on Bowers.
The 50-year-old was found guilty in June of all 63 charges leveled against him, including hate crimes resulting in murder and attempted murder. Bowers methodically tracked down his victims at Pittsburgh´s Tree of Life synagogue, shooting many times from close range as he yelled “All Jews must die!” The massacre compounded fears of a resurgence of far-right extremists and neo-Nazis across the United States.
