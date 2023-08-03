Alba targets trophies after re-uniting with Messi in Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE: Spain full-back Jordi Alba says he is targeting more trophies after re-uniting with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami.

Alba is available for a possible Inter Miami debut in Wednesday´s Leagues Cup match against Florida rivals Orlando City after arriving in Miami at the weekend.

The 34-year-old won five Spanish league titles and a Champions League title during his time with Barca and a European Championship and Nations League with Spain.

"I have come here to compete, to win everything," Alba told a press conference after training on Tuesday. "I´ve been fortunate to win everything with Barcelona and almost everything with the national team...it was the right decision to come here to a very exciting project."

Alba said the impact of Messi and Busquets, who led Miami to back-to-back wins over Cruz Azul and Atlanta in the group stage of the competition, has already been evident. "I think the arrival of Busi (Busquets) and Leo (Messi) has made the team grow a lot, Alba said. "And I´m going to be the same player I´ve been in Europe, I´m going to have the same demands of myself."

Alba said that despite not having played since Spain´s Nations League final victory over Croatia on June 19, he has kept himself in good condition and is ready to hit the ground running.

"I have trained quite well in Barcelona for many days. It is true that it is not easy to train alone, but I got in touch with the (athletic staff) here, from Inter Miami, and well, they made it very easy for me," he said.

"I worked hard to be able to compete when I got here and I couldn´t wait to train with my teammates, to know how they were personally." The left back has been greeted warmly.