Woakes grateful for Broad and Anderson input

LONDON: Chris Woakes believes his England career has benefitted from the knowledge he has gained from Stuart Broad and James Anderson rather than been hampered by the presence of the veteran pacemen.

After more than a year out of the side, he made a huge impact in the Ashes, taking 19 wickets at a stunningly low average of 18.14 in the final three Tests against Australia.

The all-rounder also made a valuable 32 not out in the third Test at Headingley to see England to a three-wicket win before taking 4-50 with the ball at The Oval on Monday in a 49-run victory as the hosts ended the series all square at 2-2. Such was Woakes´s impact he received the prestigious Compton-Miller medal for players of the series even though he did not feature in the first two Tests.

"The last three weeks have been a bit of a whirlwind and it´s just amazing to be a part of," Woakes said. "I think I´m just proud of myself to be able to keep going.

"I feel very lucky to have played with Stuart. Jimmy´s the same. The stuff that I´ve learned from them has had a huge impact on how I´ve bowled about over the years. It´s been an honour."

He added: "It´s extended my international career, if anything. We won´t know what would have been if they hadn´t been around, but I only have good things to say in terms of the knowledge they´ve passed on."