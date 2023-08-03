PCB forms committee comprising three former captains

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formed a high-profile cricket technical committee comprising former Pakistan captains Misbah-ul-Haq (head), Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Mohammad Hafeez.

The committee's primary responsibility is to provide recommendations on domestic structure, scheduling, playing conditions, appointments of national selection committees and coaches, central and domestic contracts, and plans for developing umpires, referees, and curators.

The committee is authorised to invite additional cricket experts when needed and will report regularly to PCB Management Committee Chairperson Zaka Ashraf.

"I am delighted to welcome Misbah-ul-Haq, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez on board for the betterment of cricket in our country," Ashraf said. "These three former captains possess great cricket knowledge and understand the demands of modern-day cricket.

"Domestic cricket structure is a pillar of any cricketing nation. We have to make it foolproof and its structure progressive,” said Ashraf.

“The presence of Misbah, Inzamam and Hafeez, three of Pakistan's most experienced and decorated cricketers who rose through the domestic ranks, will help us in providing our cricketers the best system to thrive so that we can produce the best cricketers," said the head of the PCB Management Committee.

Misbah, appointed as the head of the committee, said it was an honour for him to lead a group of well-respected individuals who have served Pakistan cricket for decades. He acknowledged the challenges of the assignment but expressed confidence in the committee's ability to make a positive impact on the game, from grassroots to the highest levels.

The most immediate task the committee faces is a decision on the fate of Pakistan's coaching staff. In an interview earlier this week, Ashraf said the committee would share their findings with him before a final decision, which is expected this week.

The committee will also be tasked with preparing for the upcoming Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which begins next month. The domestic structure will undergo a revamp this season, with departments returning to the fray. It is not yet clear if they will play alongside regions in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The committee convenes ahead of Pakistan's run-in to the World Cup in India in October. Pakistan play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka in August, before the ODI Asia Cup begins on August 30, with Nepal and Pakistan playing the opener in Multan.

According to some reports, former wicketkeeper batsman and captain Rashid Latif was also invited to become a member of the committee, but he declined the offer. Inzamam and Misbah have previously acted as the head coach and chief selector.

Inzamam played for Pakistan from 1990 to 2007, and is among the highest run getters for the country. Misbah played international cricket from 2001 to 2017 and is the most successful Test captain of the country. Hafeez led Pakistan in two T20 World Cups. —with input from agencies