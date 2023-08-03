NA body recommends audit of three sports bodies

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has recommended an audit of all three leading sports bodies at the earliest with recommendation to put the members of Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) on the Stop List till completion of the audit.

The meeting that was chaired by Nawab Sher Waseer expressed their concern over the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee (MC) Chairman Zaka Ashraf from the meeting and refused to listen to the lower-ranked officials turning up to brief the House.

“Tell Zaka sahib that he should have ensured his presence. Though we welcome his appointment as the chairman PCB MC, he should have come to brief the House on his national and international cricket plans.”

The committee members refused to listen to the PCB Financial Officer and other officials turning up for the meeting. “The MC Chairman is busy with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto regarding Pakistan team’s participation in the World Cup to be held in India.

He has to attend some important meetings and that was why he could not attend this meeting,” the PCB official said. The House also refused to listen to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Haider Hussain and his associates, saying that the government has already de-notified the federation.

The members refused to listen to the PHF officials, saying that they had already been declared defunct. The PFF NC matter again came under discussion with Nawab Sher directing the concerned authorities to ensure early audit and putting names of members on the Stop List till the completion of the audit.

The PHF and PCB audit for the last one year has also been ordered. “The audit of PHF and PCB for the last one year should also be conducted at the earliest.”

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) outgoing secretary Group Captain Zafaryab Iqbal and incoming secretary Aamir Nawaz also attended the meeting.

Sitting secretary briefed the House on the team's performance saying that the federation has groomed world champion Hamza Khan.

Members, however, maintained a poor show at senior level, maintaining that there are just two players among the top hundred PSA ranking and not a single among the top 50 ranked players list.

Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto also expressed grave concern over the appointments, salary packages and utilisation of revenue by the PCB.

Minister Mazari expressed apprehension over international cricket teams’ visits to Pakistan and suggested a hybrid model while maintaining Pakistan’s dignity.

He also apprised the committee that the PCB is not an autonomous entity, however, accountable to the government.

The committee commended the minister for appreciating the cricket team through incentives and various awards. Besides Mazari, the meeting was attended by Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Zulfiqar Ali Bhinder, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Shahida Rehmani, Nasiba Channa, Rubina Irfan, Dr Afzal Dhandla and Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto as its members.

The senior officers from Ministry for IPC, Pakistan Sports Board, Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Squash Federation and Pakistan Hockey Federation were also present in the meeting.