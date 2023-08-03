Shawaiz leads Shaheens to third successive win

LAHORE: Shawaiz Irfan's aggressive half-century and a disciplined bowling performance led Pakistan Shaheens to a convincing 43-run victory over Melbourne Stars in the Top

End T20 Series at TIO Stadium in Darwin on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, Shaheens got off to a strong start with the opening pair of Shamyl Hussain and Shawaiz scoring 60 runs before Shamyl was dismissed in the fifth over.

Shawaiz continued his impressive form and combined with captain Rohail Nazir to put up a 50-run partnership for the second wicket. Shawaiz played a brilliant innings, scoring 65 runs off 37 balls with five fours and four sixes.

After Shawaiz and Rohail's dismissals, Wahaj Riaz (28 not out) and Ahmed Khan (19) contributed valuable runs to help Shaheens reach a competitive total of 169 for six in their allotted 20 overs.

Arjun Nair and Reiley Mark were the pick of the bowlers for Melbourne Stars, each taking two wickets. In response, Melbourne Stars struggled to get going in the chase and managed only 126 for eight in 17.1 overs. Cam McClure and Campbell Kellaway were unable to bat due to injury, further hampering their chances.

Left-arm spinner Faisal Akram stood out for Shaheens, taking two wickets for 24 runs, while Aaliyan Mehmood, Arafat Minhas, and Sajjad Ali each chipped in with a wicket.

Shaheens' next match will be against PNG on Friday (tomorrow) at DXC Arena.

The final of the tournament will be played between the top two teams on Sunday.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan Shaheens beat Melbourne Stars by 43 runs

Pakistan Shaheens 169-6, 20 overs (Shawaiz Irfan 65, Wahaj Riaz 28, Shamyl Hussain 25; Reiley Mark 2-23, Arjun Nair 2-28)

Melbourne Stars 126-8, 17.1 overs (Harry Dixon 32, Arjun Nair 31; Faisal Akram 2-24)

Player of the match – Shawaiz Irfan (Pakistan Shaheens).