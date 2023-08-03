CITY PULSE

Quest of the Self

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amna Rahman. Titled ‘Quest of the Self’, the show will run at the gallery until August 10. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

In Stillness We Move

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Emaan Pirzada and Nain Tara. Titled ‘In Stillness We Move’, the show will run at the gallery until August 5. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

A Wanderer’s Archive

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shanzay Subzwari and Shameen Arshad. Titled ‘A Wanderer’s Archive’, the show will run at the gallery until August 17. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.