CITY PULSE

Quest of the Self
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amna Rahman. Titled ‘Quest of the Self’, the show will run at the gallery until August 10. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
In Stillness We Move
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Emaan Pirzada and Nain Tara. Titled ‘In Stillness We Move’, the show will run at the gallery until August 5. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
A Wanderer’s Archive
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shanzay Subzwari and Shameen Arshad. Titled ‘A Wanderer’s Archive’, the show will run at the gallery until August 17. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
Hyderabad: The Sindh High Court Hyderabad Bench on Wednesday issued a stay order against cutting the Karoonjhar Hills...
Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday inaugurated mobile healthcare units at a...
A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination has...
The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the Sindh Building Control Authority , District Central deputy...
After a week of investigations, the Defence police on Wednesday registered the double murder case of Sindh Assembly...
A suspected drug peddler was killed in a clash between two drug dealing gangs in the Old Golimar area on Wednesday....